Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 907,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trustmark by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2,743.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 727,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 83.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other news, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark Corp has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

