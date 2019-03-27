Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 776,315 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guess? were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 8.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 238.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 183.2% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,116,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 140,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

GES opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-776315-shares-of-guess-inc-ges.html.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.