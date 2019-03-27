Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Progress Software worth $27,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Progress Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-increases-holdings-in-progress-software-corp-prgs.html.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.