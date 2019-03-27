Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,931,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 292,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 38.08 and a quick ratio of 38.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

