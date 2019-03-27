Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of DTE Energy worth $48,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,781,000 after buying an additional 94,902 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 291,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after buying an additional 69,302 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTE opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $313,396.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

