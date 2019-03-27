Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,402,433 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of Medical Properties Trust worth $52,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 490,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,474,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 129.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

