Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:BAD opened at C$40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.92, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$22.87 and a 52-week high of C$41.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 30,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$1,065,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,622,669.90.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

