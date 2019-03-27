Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.24 ($39.81).

ETR:SZG opened at €25.46 ($29.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €23.37 ($27.17) and a 1 year high of €49.67 ($57.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

