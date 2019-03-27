B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 248.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 253,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in B2Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

