B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,124,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in B2Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,591 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,625,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in B2Gold by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 242,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,300. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

