B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Takes $28.18 Million Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,183,000. CSX accounts for approximately 4.8% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

