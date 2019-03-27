B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock valued at $65,620,477. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $359.97 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.75.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

