B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,347 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $1,894,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,736 shares of company stock worth $67,144,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

