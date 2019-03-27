B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

