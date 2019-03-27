AZZ Inc (AZZ) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 1,117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,051 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.85% of AZZ worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,765,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,984,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in AZZ by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,547,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,655,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,655,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AZZ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,916,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,799,000 after buying an additional 130,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AZZ by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

AZZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,390. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ Inc has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.96 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

