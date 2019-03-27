Avon Products (AVP) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) bonds rose 1.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.875% coupon and will mature on August 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $104.00 and were trading at $102.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

AVP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Avon Products stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 12,731,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.21. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avon Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

