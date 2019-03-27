Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASM. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

ASM stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns interest in the Avino property, which contains 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,104 hectares in the state of Durango, Mexico.

