Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $7.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,486,000 after buying an additional 46,415 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 614,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,835,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $282.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

