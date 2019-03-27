Avangrid Inc (AGR) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.72% of Avangrid worth $111,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after buying an additional 372,696 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 177,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 429,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

