Avalon Advanced Materials (AVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 85000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

