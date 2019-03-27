AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $30,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,008,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,182,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 766.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,890 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,237. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.54.

AZO opened at $1,003.78 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $590.76 and a twelve month high of $1,015.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

