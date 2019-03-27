Autoweb (AUTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Autoweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.20 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Autoweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Autoweb has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.00.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.34% of Autoweb worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

