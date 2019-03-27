Autohome Inc (ATHM) Stake Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensato Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 204,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,630,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,567 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.34 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

