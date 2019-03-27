Auris Medical (EARS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EARS. ValuEngine raised Auris Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Auris Medical in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EARS opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Auris Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Auris Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

