AU Optronics (AUO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised AU Optronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of AU Optronics stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. AU Optronics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. AU Optronics had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AU Optronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AU Optronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AU Optronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AU Optronics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AU Optronics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AU Optronics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

