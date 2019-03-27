aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Trading Down 10.7%

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) fell 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,817,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 370,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.71% of aTyr Pharma worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

