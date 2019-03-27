aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.41. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.01.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

