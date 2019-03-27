Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of AI remained flat at $C$13.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,166. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.20 and a 52 week high of C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.26 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.78, a quick ratio of 93.41 and a current ratio of 93.41.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.749999971676738 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.53 to C$13.38 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Nancy Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.14, for a total value of C$39,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$868,554.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

