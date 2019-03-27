ATN International Inc (ATNI) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -680.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.37. ATN International has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on ATN International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.02 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James raised ATN International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

