Atlantic Gold Corp (AGB) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Atlantic Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Atlantic Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Gold in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Atlantic Gold stock opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.86. Atlantic Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of $525.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

