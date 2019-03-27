ATBCoin Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $448,936.00 and approximately $4.37 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.04173342 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.01651094 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003733 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000568 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

