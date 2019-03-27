At Home Group (HOME) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.At Home Group also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on At Home Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on At Home Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.18.

HOME stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.30. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

