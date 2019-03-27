AstroNova (ALOT) and IGO (IGOI) Head to Head Comparison

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) and IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

AstroNova pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. IGO does not pay a dividend. AstroNova pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AstroNova and IGO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova 4.19% 8.80% 4.93% IGO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AstroNova and IGO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova $136.66 million 1.01 $5.73 million $0.82 24.22 IGO $60,000.00 111.36 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than IGO.

Risk & Volatility

AstroNova has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AstroNova and IGO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of AstroNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of IGO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AstroNova beats IGO on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries. The company operates its business through two segments: Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment produces an array of tabletop, high-technology digital color and monochrome label printers, labeling software and consumables for a variety of commercial industries worldwide. The Test & Measurement segment includes data recording equipment used worldwide for a variety of recording, monitoring and troubleshooting applications for the aerospace, automotive, metal mill, power and telecommunications industries. AstroNova was founded by Albert W. Ondis on January 9, 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, RI.

IGO Company Profile

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc.

