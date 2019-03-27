AsiaCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One AsiaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AsiaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. AsiaCoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $0.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001330 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AsiaCoin Profile

AsiaCoin (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 2,323,479,014 coins. AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia . AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AsiaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

