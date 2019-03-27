Arvinas (ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arvinas stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Arvinas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

