Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

ACRE opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rand Scott April purchased 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $150,036.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

