ARC Minerals Ltd (ARCM) Insider Nick von Schirnding Acquires 410,000 Shares

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) insider Nick von Schirnding acquired 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($16,072.13).

Nick von Schirnding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Nick von Schirnding acquired 500,000 shares of ARC Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

LON ARCM opened at GBX 2.53 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. ARC Minerals Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.77 ($0.08).

ARC Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

