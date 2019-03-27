ARBITRAGE Hits Market Cap of $593,480.00 (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. ARBITRAGE has a market cap of $593,480.00 and approximately $93,484.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00004525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000612 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE (ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,220,937 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit . The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

