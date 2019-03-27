Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Trading Up 4.4%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) shares were up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 8,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,088,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several research firms recently commented on APVO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $8.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.06% and a negative net margin of 232.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 706,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

