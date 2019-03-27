Apriem Advisors Decreases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Apriem Advisors reduced its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Centurylink were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Centurylink by 6.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

CTL stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,891.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $254,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

