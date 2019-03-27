Approach Resources (AREX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 8631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Approach Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $0.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada downgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.89.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Approach Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Approach Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Approach Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

