Apple Inc. (AAPL) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,787,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,423 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.69 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.93.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,004,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $918.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 6th Largest Position” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/apple-inc-aapl-is-united-capital-management-of-ks-inc-s-6th-largest-position.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.