Apple (AAPL) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.93.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.79 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $927.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

