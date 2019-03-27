Apple (AAPL) Given a $160.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.93.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $186.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,704,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.0% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $3,860,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

