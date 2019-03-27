APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Saturday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of ADI stock opened at A$2.88 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08. APN Industria REIT has a 12 month low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of A$2.91 ($2.06).

Get APN Industria REIT alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “APN Industria REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ADI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/apn-industria-reit-announces-interim-dividend-of-0-04-adi.html.

APN Industria REIT Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $692 million portfolio of 24 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for APN Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.