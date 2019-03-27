APN Industria REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ADI)

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Saturday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of ADI stock opened at A$2.88 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08. APN Industria REIT has a 12 month low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of A$2.91 ($2.06).
APN Industria REIT Company Profile
