APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 26,400 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,506,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $290,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,788,000 after buying an additional 476,696 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 834,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,250,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,932,000 after buying an additional 547,658 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Progressive by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 529,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,627,000 after buying an additional 403,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Progressive by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 482,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 156,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $871,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,012,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

