APG Asset Management N.V. Has $247.78 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Texas Instruments worth $247,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,794,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,036,000 after buying an additional 904,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after buying an additional 642,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $402,731.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $6,881,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

