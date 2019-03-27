APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 307,600 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.64% of SYSCO worth $181,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 164,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 492,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 456,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

