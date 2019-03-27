Anthem Inc (ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 41.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 44.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Anthem has a twelve month low of $217.49 and a twelve month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

