Anthem Inc (ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.07.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.
In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Anthem has a twelve month low of $217.49 and a twelve month high of $317.99.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
