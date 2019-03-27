Analyzing Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) & Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $1.48 million 11.08 -$18.44 million N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $84.45 million 11.38 -$68.33 million ($0.70) -13.43

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -562.41% N/A -353.42% Sangamo Therapeutics -80.92% -20.75% -12.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.55%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for Hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and Shire International GmbH to develop preclinical development program in Huntington's disease, as well as license agreements with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the protein expression of plant cells and plants. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc; and collaboration with Kite for developing ex vivo cell therapies in oncology. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.